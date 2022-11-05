SDO Suspended After Mizoram Lineman Francis Rochungnunga Died In Lawngtlai District:- We are saddened to announce that a lineman passed away tragically in Mizoram, India. People who were close to the area have been stunned after listening to the tragic incident in which a Lawngtlai College Veng handed off his life while repairing a power line. Since this news broke out, people who knew the deceased are questioning how did the incident take place. What was the age of the victim? The victim was identified as Francis Rochungnunga. Lineman Francis Rochungnunga died while repairing a power line. If you are seeking a detailed article written about this incident then this is the article where you can acquire noteworthy information about it. Kindly read this article till the end and must take a peek at the further given sections of this article. Scroll down the page.

Mizoram Lineman Francis Rochungnunga Died

As per the reports, the victim who died while fixing the power lines was a Lawngtlai College Veng, named Francis Rochungnunga. Reportedly, this incident was a matter of the Lawngtlai, Mizoram. This fatal incident accidentally happened on Nov 3, 2022, Thursday around 4 o’clock in the southern region of Lawngtlai Division, Mizoram Power and Electricity Department. Learn what people close to the matter said about the accident in the further given section. Swipe down the page.

People who knew the victim and witnessed the accident claimed that Francis Rochungnunga was repairing a high-voltage power line in Lawngtlai town on Thursday but while Francis Rochungnunga mending the line someone from the control room abruptly turned the power line on. That caused Francis Rochungnunga to sustain high-voltage shocks. However, he was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile, the accident outraged the people and led to a demonstration on November 3 by the main Lai civil organization of the Lawngtlai area YLA (Young Lai Association). Further, the officials were called to look into the matter and demanded to hold them accountable.

Nevertheless, the Power and Electricity Department Commissioner and Secretary named H. Lalengmawia said on Friday, “the SDO in the Lawngtlai Power-Sub Division has been suspended with immediate effect”

While the local NGOs in the area demanded financial support for the victim’s family and employment for Francis’s wife in the department. In addition, NGO also raised its voice for the resignation of the Sub-Divisional Officer and JE. Stay tuned.