MOB vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Squad, Monchengladbach vs Dortmund:- Here is another match waiting for all the football fans and once again, Bundesliga is coming with one more match tonight. It will be interesting to watch this wonderful match as the league has come with lots of matches in recent days. Tonight, two teams of the league Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) and team Borussia Dortmund (DOR) are going to face each other on the football ground. Now, we are going to talk more about the upcoming match. Most of the fans are visiting the arena to watch this match so, let’s wait for the upcoming match.

As we can see in the point table that both teams have played 14 matches in this league and they are going to face another one tonight. In their last matches, team MOB’s performance was not enough good, and another side, team DOR played better much than its rival team. Now, the match is about to begin and if you are also excited to watch the match so, tickets are available on the official website of the league. Here are total of 18 teams who have played more than 10 matches each. Keep reading to get more details here.

MOB vs DOR Match Details

Team Name:- Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR)

League:- Bundesliga

Venue:- Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach

Date:- Saturday, 12th November 2022

Time:- 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

MOB vs DOR Squad

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB):- Tobias Sippel, Tony Jantschke, Ramy Bensebaini, Joe Scally, Marvin Friedrich, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Dimmer, Lars Stindl, Florian Neuhaus, Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Luca Netz, Kou Itakura, Nathan Ngoumou, Stefan Lainer, Oscar Fraulo, Hannes Wolf, Patrick Herrmann, Jan Olschowsky, Mamadou Doucoure, Torben Musel, Rocco Reitz, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Connor Noss, Christoph Kramer, Kouadio Kone, Julian Weigl, Marcus Thuram, and Alassane Plea.

Borussia Dortmund (DOR):- Gregor Kobel, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Giovanni Reyna, Thomas Meunier, Alexander Meyer, Marco Reus, Marius Wolf, Anthony Modeste, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marcel Laurenz Lotka, Sebastien Haller, Tom Rothe, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Nico Schulz, Felix Passlack, Justin Njinmah, Mateu Morey, Marco Pasalic, Soumaila Coulibaly, Luca Unbehaun, Abdoulaye Kamara, Goktan Gurpuz, Antonios Papadopoulos, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thorgan Hazard, and Emre Can.

MOB vs DOR Lineups Player

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB):- Tobias Sippel, Tony Jantschke, Julian Weigl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea, Ramy Bensebaini, Joe Scally, Kouadio Kone, Marvin Friedrich, Jonas Hofmann, and Christoph Kramer.

Borussia Dortmund (DOR):- Gregor Kobel, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, and Youssoufa Moukoko.