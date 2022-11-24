Nanjil Iswara Prasad, 165th Ward Councilor Of Congress Party Of DMK Dies:- Nanjil Ishwara Prasad, the in-charge councilor of the 165th ward of Chennai Corporation is reported to be dead. According to the reports, Nanjil Ishwara Prasad died after he suffered from an illness from the last many days, and at last, the illness took his life away. There are some sources that have claimed that when Nanjil Ishwara Prasad was taken to the hospital then he was not treated the way should have been treated. Now when things are out of the hands of everyone then nothing could be done.

Who Was Nanjil Ishwara Prasad?

Nanjil Ishwara Prasad was the in-charge councilor of the 165th ward of Chennai Corporation. He had also been the district president of the South Chennai West for the Congress Party. He had contested in ward 165 on the behalf of Congress in Chennai. He was one of those politicians whom the public had recognized and he was liked by a lot of people in Chennai.

Recently, the news of the demise of Nanjil Ishwara Prasad is trending on social media platforms and the internet. It is being said that Nanjil Ishwara Prasad did not get treatment for his illness and that made him die. According to the reports, Nanjil Ishwara Prasad was admitted to one of the private hospitals of Chennai for his treatment, but because of some disregard by the doctors and the health staff, Nanjil Ishwara Prasad could not be saved.

Tribute To Nanjil Ishwara Prasad

The in-charge councilor of the 165th ward of Chennai Corporation, Nanjil Ishwara Prasad’s demise has left the whole world in a deep shock. There were a lot of things that Nanjil Ishwara Prasad had done for the people while he had been the district president of the Congress Party of the South Chennai West. Nanjil Ishwara Prasad is always going to be there in the hearts of all his family members and his friends. There would always be a lot of things that would never be told to him by his family members and his friends.

After the passing away of Nanjil Ishwara Prasad, a lot of Congress leaders and the people who knew him, have posted their tribute to Nanjil Ishwara Prasad. Nanjil Ishwara Prasad is always going to be remembered for the things that he would have have done for his people, family members, and friends.