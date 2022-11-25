Who Will Win NED vs ECU Football World Cup Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Netherlands vs Ecuador:- Recently, the notification of the football match between team Netherlands and team Ecuador had got to be released. As soon as the news of the football match between team Netherlands and team Ecuador has been announced, all the fans of both the teams and the game of football started to search for more information about the match and the team the Netherlands and team Ecuador. So here we have gathered all the information that you need to know about the match between the team Netherlands and team Ecuador. Read the following article below to know more about the match.

NED vs ECU Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Ecuador (NED vs ECU)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Friday, 25th November 2022

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

NED vs ECU Lineups Player

Possible Playing 11 Of Team Netherlands

Vincent Janssen Andries Noppert Cody Gakpo Virgil van Dijk Steven Berghuis Nathan Ake Frenkie De Jong Daley Blind Denzel Dumfries Matthijs de Ligt Steven Bergwijn

Possible Playing 11 Of Team Ecuador

Michael Estrada Hernan Galindez Enner Valencia Angelo Preciado Romario Ibarra Felix Torres Moises Caicedo Pervis Estupinan Jhegson Mendez Piero Hincapie Gonzalo Plata

NED vs ECU Match Prediction

In a recent match of the sports football, the team the Netherlands and the team Ecuador going to play a match against each other. Now as we have already seen and analyzed the previous matches of the team Netherlands and team Ecuador with the different teams, then we had got to know that the team the Netherlands would have given much better performances as compared with the team Ecuador. So now it is not going to be so hard for us to say that the team Netherlands has more chances of winning the match.