REN vs TOU Ligue 1, Dream11 Prediction, Match Live Score, Lineups, Rennes vs Toulouse – Who Will Win?:- Are you excited about the upcoming match of Ligue 1? The league has come with some back-to-back matches for the fans and now, they are coming with one more match that comes with wonderful teams. Tonight, team Rennes (REN) and team Toulouse (TOU) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have played lots of matches before and now, they are all set with another back. As we can see that all the teams have played lots of matches and they are competing to reach the final match.

Here are 20 teams in the league who have played lots of matches and tonight, two of them are going to face each other once again. If you want to create a Dream11 team so, you can select some talented players from the list given below. These players can play wonderful matches and can help to earn some money. Let us tell you that players such as Meling B, Omari W, Santamaria B, Terrier M, and Healey R are not going to play tonight’s match because of their injuries. Keep reading to get more details here.

REN vs TOU: Match Details

Team Names:- Rennes (REN) vs Toulouse (TOU)

League:- Ligue 1

Venue:- Roazhon Park (Rennes)

Date:- Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time:- 01:30 AM IST

REN vs TOU Squad Player

Rennes (REN):- Steve Mandanda, Warmed Omari, Baptiste Santamaria, Dogan Alemdar, Christopher Wooh, Xeka, Guela Doue, Lorenz Assignon, Jeremy Doku, Desire Doue, Elias Damergy, Alfred Gomis, Noah Francoise, Jeanuel Belocian, Romain Salin, Matthis Abline, Amine Gouiri, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Birger Meling, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Flavien Tait, Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu, Martin Terrier, Adrien Truffert, Hamari Traore, Joe Rodon, Arthur Theate, and Lovro Majer,

Toulouse (TOU):- Maxime Dupe, Yanis Begraoui, Kjetil Haug, Isak Pettersson, Thomas Himeur, Stijn Spierings, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Kevin Keben, Rafael Ratao, Oliver Zanden, Veljko Birmancevic, Theocharis Tsingaras, Denis Genreau, Junior Flemmings, Logan Costa, Ado Onaiwu, Rhys Healey, Issiaga-Sylla, Moussa Diarra, Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Branco van-den-Boomen, Brecht Dejaegere, Thijs Dallinga, and Fares Chaibi,

REN vs TOU: Lineups Player

Rennes (REN):- Steve Mandanda, Adrien Truffert, Hamari Traore, Joe Rodon, Arthur Theate, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Flavien Tait, Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu, Martin Terrier, Amine Gouiri, and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Toulouse (TOU):- Maxime Dupe, Issiaga-Sylla, Moussa Diarra, Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Stijn Spierings, Branco van-den-Boomen, Brecht Dejaegere, Thijs Dallinga, and Fares Chaibi.

REN vs TOU: Match Prediction

Both teams have played lots of matches in this league and now, they are going to play their 15th match tonight. Along with this, many are expecting which team has more chance to win this match. Team Rennes has won 8 matches out of 14 matches where they lost 2 matches. Another side, team TOU is at the 12th spot with just 4 victories out of 14 matches and lost 6 matches. As per the sources and expectations, team Rennes has better chances to win tonight.