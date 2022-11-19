Lucknow: Shri Suvidha Foundation Trust Absconded After Fraud Music Concert At Ekana Stadium:- A piece of big breaking news has come from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, India, that a company has absconded after cheating a lot of money from the whole country, of India. According to the reports, the company had announced that it was going to organize a big charity music concert on the 20th of November, 2022 in one of the stadiums of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, India.

As per the reports, the company Shree Suvidha Foundation Trust absconded after dishonesty the crores of rupees from a lot of people. It was said that the company was going to call many celebrities to the concert, and the money that would have been collected from the buying of the ticket would have been used for charity purposes, but the owner of the company scammed crores of rupees from the customers.

What Has Happened With The Shree Suvidha Foundation Trust?

On the morning time of 19th of November, 2022, some of the customers who had bought tickets to the live concert at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow noticed that they could not see the official website of the company Shree Suvidha Basis Belief, and there was nothing that they could do. After some time, one of the customers took the matter to the social media platform, and then the other customers came forward and shared their experiences. After some time, some customers got together and complained about the matter to the police, and now the police have been investigating the matter working closely with Enforcement Director. When the police got the phone number of the owners of the company Shree Suvidha Foundation Trust then they tried to contact them but it is still switched off.

Shree Suvidha Foundation Trust Scam

Reportedly, the phone numbers of the owners Sameer Sharma and Viraj Trivedi is going switched off and the police have started to investigate the matter. According to the sources, the Ekana Stadium was booked by the owner of the Shree Suvidha Foundation Trust with a deal of Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 11 lakh were paid to the authority of Ekana Stadium as the advance booking of the music concert. Meanwhile, the tickets for the “named program” were being sold at the price of Rs. 499 to Rs. 6000. The promotion of the Charity Music concert was being done through the help of social media platforms, and as a result of that the owners earned a big profit, and now they have run away with the money they scammed.