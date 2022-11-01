Two American University Students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi Died In Seoul’s Halloween Disaster :- This is to make you inform that shocking waves have not stopped blowing from South Korea’s capital Seoul where at least 154 people died after a crowd tragedy. According to the latest reports, two victims of the stampede that happened in the capital city of South Korea were identified as American students. Yes, two students from America were also involved in the chaos due to which they lost their lives. Since this news surfaced on the internet it is trending all over the internet. Meanwhile, their identities have been revealed. You can find their names and details in the further sections of this article. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the screen and take a look below.

American University Students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi Died

Regardless, Yoon Suk Yeol who is the president of South Korea declared a seven-day-long national mourning for those who died in the stampede that occurred in the Itaewon nightlife district during the Halloween celebrations. As per the reports, as many as 100,000 revelers packed tightly into the Itaewon nightlife district. Now, let’s discuss what were the names of the American students who died in the chaos. Kindly take a look at the given below sections to read their names.

Steven Blesi was one of the two American students. According to the reports, Steven Blesi was 20 years old. He used to go to Kennesaw State University situated in Georgia. His father Mr. Blesi tweeted, “We just got confirmation our son died. Steven was an adventurous spirit and loving spirit. That’s the only way I know how to describe him. And the loss is just unbearable. Thank you for the outpouring of love. We need time to grieve”

While the second American student who passed away in the Seoul stampede was identified as Anna Gieske. Anna Gieske was also 20 years American student who died in the chaos. She was a nursing student at Kentucky University. She was pursuing abroad in South Korea. In addition, Anna was also a habitat of uploading her travel recording on her Instagram account. Her IG account goes with the username @anne_in_seoul. Regardless, the president of the University, Eli Capilouto said, “I have the incredibly sad responsibility to inform you of the loss of one of our students over the weekend,” Stay tuned to this website for more details.