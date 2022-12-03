Two Leaves In Hospital After Fredericton Shooting, 1 Reported In Custody:- Social media platforms are trending with the headlines of one of the scary shootings in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. According to the reports, the incident had happened near the Hanwell Mini-Home Park area in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. The shooting happened on the 2nd of December, 2022 at Leafwood Crescent, in the Hanwell Park area, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

We are receiving reports that claim that one of the accused persons has been arrested by the police. The two people have been sent to the hospital for their treatment. The police have started to be in search of more information about the accused and the victims. However, legal actions have been started by the police and the higher authorities.

What Happened In Fredericton Shooting?

On the 2nd of December, 2022, a shooting had taken place at Leafwood Crescent, in the Hanwell Park area, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. After some time, the police were able to take the person who had done the shooting under their custody and now the authorities are working with the proper law and order.

Currently, the police have been interrogating the accused person who was arrested by the police. The police are also questioning the victims related to the case. The victims have been identified as known persons to the accused. However, the victims have been kept in some private places as it would be harder for them to live peaceful life. And they are also being treated for their injury.

What Did The Police Say About The Shooting At Leafwood Crescent?

Just after the accident took place the police were informed of the matter on the 2nd of December, 2022. Later the police took all the required legal actions on the matter of the shooting that had happened during the morning time of the 2nd of December, 2022.

After some time, the police announced through the social media platform that one person has been arrested, and now the police have been searching for the second accused person who was involved in the incident. They have also announced that the accused and the victim know each other and that the shooting was not so random for each of them. The police have also announced that for the convenience of the people around the area which are nearby Leafwood Crescent, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, they would have to keep the nearest roads closed for some period of time. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest updates.