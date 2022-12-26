What Happened to George Musser? Know Everthing About Stillwater 20 Years Old

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you a 20-year-old boy went missing. The victim was identified as George Musser currently MN Police Department has been still looking for him and conducting an investigation. Recently the news has come on the internet and this went viral on social media platforms. This news has become a topic of discussion and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about George Musser and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Stillwater police have been appealing for support from the people after a child has gone missing early on Saturday. He, a 20-year-old man was last spotted at Brian’s Bar in downtown Stillwater at approximately 2:10 am on Saturday, 24 December 2022, as per the police. A 20-year-old man was last seen at Brian’s Bar wearing a stocking cap, and a dark grey flannel shirt and dark blue pants. He is a 5 foot 8 inch, 145-pound white man with brown eyes and brown hair. Since the news has come on the internet uncounted reactions are gitting the headlines on the internet. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

What Happened to George Musser?

According to the report, family and friends will assemble to explore for a missing 20-year-old who was last spotted leaving a Stillwater bar on foot without a coat on Sunday at around 11:30 am. “Due to the dark, we saw for the night we did not have any success or hints to help find him. If anyone has info we need it. Thank you for braving the cold and helping today,” she wrote. You are on the right page for more information, so please read the complete article.

Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on many social media platforms. As soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Many poeple are also shocked after hearing the news. Currently, the police have been searching for him and requested that anyone with any information on George call 911 or the Washington County Dispatch. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.