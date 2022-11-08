Who Is Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square? MTV Hustle 2.0 Numbardar Winner Prize Money:- Recently, the name Abhishek Baisla is being a trend on social media platforms and the internet. He started to be in the trend as the announcement of the winner of the famous show MTV Hustle 2.0 was done. There are a lot of people who have become Abhishek Baisla’s fans as they would have listened to his rap songs on the internet or the television. There are a lot of people who have very curious to know about Abhishek Baisla. So below in the following article, we have shared every information that we had. Read the following article below to know more about Abhishek Baisla and his family background.

Who Is Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square?

Now there would rarely be a chance that people would not know who Abhishek Baisla is. Even if there would be people who would not know who Abhishek Baisla is, then let us inform you that he is known to be the winner of the famous reality show Hustle 2.0. Basically, Abhishek Baisla is a rapper from Faridabad.

Abhishek Baisla is one of those who were selected for the final list of contestants for the reality show MTV Hustle 2.0. As the craze of Abhishek Baisla started to grow a lot of his fans and admirers named him MC Square. He comes from a middle-class family in a village in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Abhishek Baisla is around the age of 23. His father is a farmer, and now he has made all his family members and friends so proud.

For the last few days, the name Abhishek Baisla has been the trend on social media platforms and the internet. Abhishek Baisla is trending because he has become the winner of the famous singing reality show Hustle 2.0. It would really be a very proud and amazing moment for all the family members and friends of Abhishek Baisla to get to know that he has become the winner of one of the most popular singing reality shows Hustle 2.0.

In one of the interviews with Abhishek Baisla, he shared that there are a lot of things that he had to go through as he also has to complete his journey of the famous rap reality show Hustle 2.0. He even shared that it took a long time for his family members to be convinced to reach be at the place where he is today.