Who is Andrea Cardinale? Man Charged With Double Murder as Italian Bride and Groom-to-be Found Dead

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 21 years old man was arrested for the murder Italian couple. The victims were identified as Antonino Calabro and Francesca Di Dio. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this tragic incident.

The suspect is identified as Andrea Cardinale who is 21 years old and was arrested from Palermo for the murder of Antonino Calabro and Francesca Di Dio. This shocking incident happened in Thornaby, in the county of Yorkshire, in England on Wednesday. He was a croupier and a colleague of Nino’s. The apparent murderer, in addition to being Calabro’s work, coworker, was also his roommate. Since the news came on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who is Andrea Cardinale?

As per the inquiries he would have hit them with a hammer for reasons that remain mysterious. In connection with the alleged killing of a couple in Thornaby. A 21-year-old man was arrested. After Cleveland Police’s proof that a male and female died. They have been found in a Thornaby Road apartment on Wednesday at around 2.10 p.m.

The two victims were officially identified as living in Italy and are 20-year-old Francesca Di Dio and 26-year-old Antonino Calabro, who was also known as Nino. It is very painful news for their family as they lost their beloved oerson of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Police said that Thornaby Road citizen Andrea Cardinale was arrested with two charges of homicide. On 26 December 2022, Monday he is going to make a coming to Teesside Magistrates' Court. Since then. police made pictures of Nino and Francesca available, and both of their families have been obtaining support from cops with specialized training. At the apparent incident location, there is a cordon in location, and it is expected that this will last for a few days.