Who Will Win ARS vs ZU UEFA Europa League? Dream11 Prediction, Live Score, Lineups, Arsenal vs Zurich:- Recently, we have gone through the news that the football match between the team Arsenal and the team Zurich is going to be played very soon. Here below in the following article, we have provided all the details related to the match that you must be aware of. Now you can read the article below to know everything that you need to know related to the match between both teams Arsenal and Zurich.

ARS vs ZU Match Details

Date: Friday, 4th November 2022

Time: 01:30 A.M. (IST) – 08:00 P.M. (GMT)

League: UEFA Europa League

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Teams: Arsenal v/s Zurich (ARS v/s ZU)

ARS vs ZU Possible XI Players

The possible playing 11 is one of the most important parts of the team in the game of football. Here we have shared the names of those who are on the list of possible playing from the team Arsenal (ARS) and the team Zurich (ZU).

Team Arsenal (ARS)

Aaron Ramsdale William Saliba Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Martinelli Ben White Martine Odegaard Takehiro Tomiyasu Thomas Partey Bukayo Saka Granit Xhaka

Team Zurich (ZU)

Aiyegun Tosin Yanick Brecher Jonathan Okita Mirlind Kryeziu Bledian Krasniqi Fidan Aliti Adrian Guerrero Lindrit Kamberi Ole Selnaes Nikola Boranijasevic Blerim Dzemaili

ARS vs ZU Squads

Below in the following article, we have shared the names of the players who are the in the team squad of the football match of the team Arsenal and the team Zurich. Read the following article below to go through the names of the team squad of both the teams: Team Arsenal and the Team Zurich

Arsenal (ARS)

Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah, Matt Turner, Reiss Nelson, Khayon Edwards, Matthew -Smith, Bradley Ibrahim, Catalin Cirjan, Marquinhos Alencar, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mohamad Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Cedric Soares, Karl Hein

Zurich (ZU)

Yanick Brecher, Mirlind Kreyeziu, Carson Buschman-Dormond, Fidan Aliti, Fabian Rohner, Lindrit Kamberi, Nikola Boranijasevic, Gianni De-Nitti, Blerim Dzemaili, Zivko Kostadinovic, Adrian Guerrero, Ilan Sauter, Bledian Krasniqi, Selmin Hodza, Jonathan Okita, Marc Hornschuh, Aiyegun Tosin, Miguel Reichmuth, Karol Mets, Nikola Katic, Becir Omeragic, Bogdan Vyunnyk, Antonio Marchesano, Donis Avdijaj, Ramon Guzzo, Cheick Conde.

ARS vs ZU Match Prediction

Now if we talk about the prediction of the match which team Arsenal and team Zurich are going to win then we can say that team Arsenal has more chances as compared with team Zurich because in the recent and the last matches Arsenal performed so well, and it has also won a lot of matches in the recent times. However, before the match takes place, we can not be sure, particularly which team is going to win the match, because the match is just about the performance which may also change with time. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the news.