Who Will Win GRD vs ALB La Liga 2 Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Player, Granada vs Albacete

GRD vs ALB Match Details

Match: Granada vs Albacete (GRD vs ALB)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Saturday, 19th November 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Los Cármenes

GRD vs ALB Lineups Player

Possible Playing 11 Of The Team Granada

Jorge Molina Raul Fernandez Jose Callejon Quini Oscar Melendo Victor Diaz Alberto Perea Erick Cabaco Victor Meseguer Antonio Puertas Miguel Angel Rubio

Possible Playing 11 Of The Team Albacete

Higinio Marin Bernabe Barragan Juanma Garcia Alvaro Rodriguez Manu Fuster Juan Maria Alcedo Serrano Maikel Mesa Cristian Glauder Lander Olaetxea Flavien Boyomo Riki Rodriguez

GRD vs ALB Match Prediction

The experts of football have shared about the recent match between the team Granada and the team Albacete that there are more chances for Team Granada to win the match because there are some players in team Granada who have mostly given their better performance. The above-mentioned details are gathered from many sources on the internet, and that's our analysis of the past performances of team Granada and team Albacete.