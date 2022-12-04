Who Will Win LET vs MAG La Liga 2 Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Levante vs Malaga:- Recently, the notification of the match between team Levante and team Malaga has been released. All the citizens of Legante and Malaga have always been so excited to watch the football match of their favorite teams. And now as soon as the notification of the match between team Levante and team Malaga was released, all the fans started to be in search of more information of the teams and their players. So below in the following article, we are going to share more details of the match between team Levante and team Malaga. If you wish to know more about the teams which would be playing the match against each other then you can read the article below.

LET vs MAG Match Details

Match: Levante vs Malaga (LET vs MAG)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Monday, 5th December 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Knowing the names of the players who may play in the match against each other is the most basic and as well as the important thing to be known. Below in the following article, we have shared the names of the 11 players who are having more chances of playing the match from team Levante and team Malaga. So read the following article below to know the names of the players who have more chances of playing in the game.

LET vs MAG Lineups Player

Playing Possible 11 Of Team Levante

Mohamed Bouldini Daniel Cardenas Wesley Moraes Rober Pier Jonathan Montiel Sergio Postigo Rober Ibanez Francisco Javier Hidalgo Gomez Jose Campana Alex Munoz Jose Luis-Garcia

Playing Possible 11 Of Team Malaga

Ruben Castro Manolo Reina Fran Sol Javier Jimenez Moreno Alex Galla Juanfran Moreno Fran Villalba Unai Bustinza Alfred NDiaye Alberto Escasi Aleix Febas

LET vs MAG Match Prediction

After we have analyzed the previous matches and the recent matches of team Levante and team Malaga, we can say that the team Malaga team has a much better performance than team Levante. However, the players who may play the match from both the teams are just in a normal form as they do not have much of the things which would be higher than each of them. Keep on following the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the news and the matches between the different teams.