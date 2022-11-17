Who Will Win MCD vs FIN International Friendly Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, North Macedonia vs Finland:- The officials of the Macedonia team and the Finland team have released the notification for the football match between the teams. Now the fans and admirers of the team Macedonia and the team Finland have been seeking for some of the details related to the match. Here below in the following article, we have shared all the details that you needed to know. Read the article below to know all the details of the match between the team Macedonia and Team Finland.

MCD vs FIN Match Details

Match: North Macedonia vs Finland (MCD vs FIN)

League: International Friendly

Date: Thursday, 17th November 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Philip II Arena

MCD vs FIN

There are a lot of players in the team Macedonia and the team Finland. But there are some chances for the players to play in some matches such as the recent match which is going to be held on the 17th of November, 2022 between the team Macedonia and the team Finland. We have listed the names of the players of both teams who have more chances of playing in the upcoming match.

MCD vs FIN Lineups Player

Possible Playing 11 Of The Team Macedonia

Ljupco Doriev Dorian Babunski Stole Dimitrievski Visar Musliu Stefan Spirovski Ezgjan Alioski Enis Bardhi Todor Todoroski Boban Nikolov Nikola Serafimov Eljif Elmas

Possible Playing 11 Of The Team Finland

Santeri Hostikka Carljohan Eriksson Joel Pohjanpalo Robert Ivanov Kaan Kairinen Sauli Vaisanen Pyry Soiri Daniel O’Shaughnessy Robin Lod Leo Vaisanen Ilmari Niskanen

MCD vs FIN Match Prediction

In the previous matches between the team Macedonia and the team Finland, Team Macedonia has given a better performance as compared with the team Finland. As far as we think, there are more chances for the team Macedonia to win the game as compared with the team Finland. Even the experts of the match have said that there is more chance for the team Macedonia to be the winner of the match than it is for the team Finland. According to the experts of the game of football, it would be better for the fans and the admirers of the game of football to choose the team Macedonia, because of its performance. However, it would be advised by our team members that you should be careful before you choose to go with any team for the match.