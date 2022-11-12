Who Will Win MCI vs BRE Premier League? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Player, Manchester City vs Brentford:- One of the popular football leagues, Premier League has come with another match of the day. Here are lots of matches of the league took place in the last few days and tonight, the league is back with one more battle on the ground. According to the scheduled time, team Manchester City and team Brentford will face off each other on the football ground. They played many matches till the league began. Here, we are going to share some important details of the upcoming match and maybe, fans are also waiting to know such details which is important for them before the match begin.

Every team of the league has played 14 matches and now, tonight's team BRE has played 14 matches while team MCI has played 13 matches. As per the point table, we can see that team Manchester City has played much better than team Brentford. Players such as Mendy B, Walker K, Ajer K, Hickey A, Jansson P, and Baptiste S will not be part of the match tonight.

MCI vs BRE Match Details

Team Names:- Manchester City (MCI) vs Brentford (BRE)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- City of Manchester Stadium

Date:- Saturday, 12th November 2022

Time:- 06:00 PM (IST) – 12:30 PM (GMT)

MCI vs BRE Squad Players

Manchester City (MCI):- Ederson Moraes, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega, Adedire Mebude, Jadel Katongo, Erling Haaland, Carlos Borges, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Rico Lewis, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Sergio Gomez.

Brentford (BRE):- Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen, Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey, Ryan Trevitt, Christian Norgaard, Thomas Strakosha, Saman Ghoddos, Mikkel Damsgaard, Sergi Canos, Matthew Cox, Charlie Goode, David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Ivan Toney, Kristoffer Ajer, Tristan Crama, Yoane Wissa, Josh Da-Silva, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Shandon Baptiste, and Keane Lewis Potter.

MCI vs BRE Lineups Player

Manchester City (MCI):- Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, and Julian Alvarez.

Brentford (BRE):- David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen, Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.