Who Will Win RM vs SEV La Liga Match? Dream11 Prediction, Live Score, Lineups, Real Madrid vs Sevilla:- The La Liga League is now going to be held on 23rd October 2022 between Real Madrid vs Sevilla (RM vs SEV) in the field of Santiago Bernabéu. This game league was waited by many of the someones who are fans of this team and they desire to understand which team has more probability of succeeding. So, we are here with the specialties of these teams need to know to have the weather report, team, possible lineups, goal prediction, and where to see and consider other things. So, let’s have a peek in the next section to know about this match.

RM vs SEV Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Sevilla (RM vs SEV)

League: La Liga

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Date: Sunday, 23rd October 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

RM vs SEV Squad & Lineups Player

Squad Of RM: Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Lucas Canizares, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz, Diego Pineiro, Alvaro Odriozola, Luis Federico Lopez Andugar, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Thibaut Courtois, Jose Nacho, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Ferland Mendy, Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Rodrygo Goes, Federico Valverde.

Possible Players Of RM: Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Rodrygo Goes, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Squad Of SEV: Youssef En-Nesyri, Ivan Rakitic, Adnan Januzaj, Jesus Manuel Corona, Marcos Teixeira, Alberto Flores, Suso, Marko Dmitrovic, Thomas Delaney, Kasper Dolberg, Jesus Navas, Fernando Francisco Reges, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres, Alejandro-Gomez, Isco, Rafa Mir, Karim Rekik, Kike Salas, Erik Lamela, Yassine Bounou, Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel, Jose Angel Carmona, Alex Telles, Tanguy Nianzou.

Possible Players Of SEV: Yassine Bounou, Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel, Jose Angel Carmona, Alex Telles, Tanguy Nianzou, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres, Alejandro-Gomez, Isco, Rafa Mir

RM vs SEV: Who Will Win?

So, we are here with the result of the previous matches RM has won four matches and one match is drawn and on the other side the other team SEV has won only one match and three are drawn and one is lost. So, the more chances of winning team can be of RM though the match can be changed as the winning option can be changed if the weak team plays well. To know more about this match you can see the love telecast of this match on fancode.