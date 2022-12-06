Who Will Win TIT vs PEL Barbados T10 Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Titans vs Pelicans:- Recently, the notification of the match between the team Titans and team Pelicans got to be released. And when the notification had got to be released, all the fans of the cricket match started to search for more information about the team Titans and team Pelicans as well as about the players of the team who would be playing in the match. So below in the following article, we have gathered all the information about the match between the team Titans and team Pelicans and mentioned all the information here. So those who are here to be in search of more information about the team Titans and team Pelicans and the players of the match then go further with the article, and read it with your full concentration.

TIT vs PEL Match Details

Match: Titans vs Pelicans (TIT vs PEL)

League: Barbados T10

Date: Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados

TIT vs PEL Lineups Player

Below we have shared the names of the players who would be playing in the match between the team Titans and team Pelicans. However, the names mentioned below may also not be accurate as it would be just our analysis, but still, the 11 players, names mentioned below, have more chances of playing in the match between the team Titans and team Pelicans. Read the article below to know more about the players of the match between the team Titans and team Pelicans:

11 Players Of The Playing Possible In Team Titans

Shamar Marshall Rashawn Worrell Nathan Sealy Shomari Davis Kalvin Marcus Zachary McCaskie Ramon Simmonds Kyle Hope(C) Chaim Holder Rivaldo Clarke(WK) Nyeem Young

11 Players Of The Playing Possible In Team Pelicans

Jamar Ifil Shian Brathwaite(WK) Jaden Edmund Dale Richards Aaron Daley Jonathan Drakes Ravendra Persaud Antonio Morris Akeem Jordan Odain McCatty Joshua Bishop

TIT vs PEL Who Will Win?

As per some of the predictors, the previous performances of the team Pelicans have been much better than the team Pelicans. However, the performance of the team Titans and team Pelicans have been common to each other, but still, there are some things that are different from each other and that is what makes a team win or loss a game. Keep on following the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on the news and many other things.