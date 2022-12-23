Who Will Win UMY vs IBKS Turkish League? Dream11 Prediction, Best Picks & Lineups, Umraniyespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir:- Hello, all the sports lovers here we are sharing exciting news for those who are lovers to watch a football match. A very famous league is coming back with its two powerful teams, yes you heard right here we are talking about the Turkish League. This match will take place between Umraniyespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir. This match is going to be very interesting as both teams are very famous. All the players are ready to show their amazing moves in the playground. Here we have more information about the UMY vs IBKS match and we will share it with you, so let’s continue the article.

Turkish League is all set for this match and it is a highly anticipated match. All the players will give their best or win the match. The Turkish League match between Umraniyespor and Istanbul Basaksehir will be played on Friday at Umraniye Belediyesi Sehir, Istanbul, Turkey. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rainfall during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details. Scroll down the page next page for more information.

UMY vs IBKS Match Details

Team: Umraniyespor (UMY) vs Istanbul Basaksehir (IBKS)

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Date: 23rd December 2022

Day: Friday

Venue: Umraniye Belediyesi Sehir, Istanbul, Turkey

League: Turkish League

UMY vs IBKS Lineups Player

Umraniyespor Possible Playing 11: 1.Orkun Ozdemir, 2. Onur Atasayar, 3. Allyson, 4. Tomislav Glumac, 5. Strahil Popov, 6. Yonathan Del Valle, 7. Durel Avounou, 8. Isaac Sackey, 9. Serkan Goksu, 10. Geraldo Hermenegildo, 11. Mehmet Umut-Nayir

Istanbul Basaksehir Possible Playing 11: 1. Muhammed Sengezer, 2. Junior Caicara, 3. Hasan Ali Kaldirim, 4. Leo Duarte, 5. Mahmut Tekdemir, 6. Berkay Ozcan, 7. Youssouf Ndayishimiye, 8. Lucas Biglia, 9. Mounir Chouiar, 10. Bertrand Traore, 11. Philippe Keny

UMY vs IBKS Who Will Win?

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they all are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match is going to be played between Umraniyespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir on 23rd December 2022 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Umraniye Belediyesi Sehir, Istanbul, Turkey. UMY team won 3 matches and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the IBKS team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches. UMY team has more chances to win the match against IBKS. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Social Telecast for more updates.