Who Will Win VIL vs LEG La Liga 2 Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Villarreal B vs Leganes:- We have come to the news that there is going to be a match between team Villarreal (VIL) and team Leganes(LEG) and the match is going to be played on the next day of this article to be written and published. And when the news of the match between team Villarreal (VIL) and team Leganes(LEG) was announced then all the fans and admirers started to question for more information about the match between both teams. So here we are once again back to give you more information which is important for you to know about the match between the team Villarreal (VIL) and team Leganes(LEG). Read the article mentioned below to know more about the match between team Villarreal (VIL) and team Leganes(LEG).

VIL vs LEG Match Details

Match: Villarreal B vs Leganes (VIL vs LEG)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Sunday, 4th December 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Villarreal CF

VIL vs LEG Lineups Player

Below in the following article, we have shared the names of the players who would be playing for team Villarreal (VIL) and team Leganes(LEG). However, the below-mentioned names are the names of those players who are still at the chance of playing the game and not playing the game. Still, you are going to have an idea that which player may enter the match between team Villarreal (VIL) and team Leganes(LEG).

Player Of The Possible 11 From Team Villarreal (VIL)

Diego Collado Filip Jorgensen Fernando Nino Adrian De la Fuente Alberto del Moral Miguel Angel Leal Haissem Hassan Sergio Carreira Carlo Adriano Garcia Mamadou Ibra Fall Sergio Lozano

Player Of The Possible 11 From Team Leganes(LEG)

Juan Munoz Asier Riesgo Daniel Raba Kenneth Omeruo Ruben Pardo Sergio Gonzalez – I Iker Undabarrena Riza Durmisi Yvan Neyou Jorge Saenz Gaku Shibasaki

VIL vs LEG Match Prediction

We have analyzed the previous matches of the team Villarreal and team Leganes, and the players of the team Villarreal and team Leganes, so we have come to the conclusion that the Villarreal team plays the game of football much better than the Leganes team. However, we would like to suggest that you should look at the players of the team and then decide if you wish to.