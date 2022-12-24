AAI vs AWL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips, Today’s Match

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. One of the favourite UAE Pro League is coming back once again with its two excellent teams. This match is going to be played between Al-Ain vs Al-Wasl. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to beat each other. Currently, all the fans of football are waiting for this match as they know that it will be more amazing and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the AAI vs AWL match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two powerful teams. As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and they will show their amazing moves in the playground. The UAE Pro League match between Al-Ain vs Al-Wasl will be played on Saturday at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rain during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, and lineup of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details. Scroll down to the next page for information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Al-Ain (AAI) vs Al-Wasl (AWL)

Day: Saturday

Date: 24th December 2022

Time: 09:00 PM (IST) – 03:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

League: UAE Pro League

Al-Ain Possible Playing 11: 1.Khalid Essa, 2. Erik Jorgens de-Menezes, 3. Rafael Pereira, 4. Kouame Autonne, 5. Bandar Al-Ahbabi, 6. Ahmed Barman, 7. Andriy Yarmolenko, 8. El Moubarik, 9. Caio Canedo, 10. Kodjo Laba, 11. Soufiane Rahimi

Al-Wasl Possible Playing 11: 1. Mohamed Ali-Qayoudhi, 2. Salem Juma-Awad, 3. Aleksandar Vasiljevic, 4. Hazza Salem, 5. Soufiane Bouftini, 6. Ali Salmeen, 7. Hassan Ibrahim-I, 8. Ali Saleh, 9. Oussama Amar, 10. Tomas Chancalay, 11. Gilberto Oliviera Souza Junior

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match both team players are very amazing and super talented. Both teams are all set to entertain their fans with the game. This match is going to be played between Al-Ain vs Al-Wasl on 24th December 2022 from 09:00 PM (IST) – 03:30 PM (GMT) at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. AAI team won 2 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, AWL also won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches. AAI team has had very good form in recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.