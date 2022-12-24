TRB vs FEN Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips, Turkish League

Hello, friends here we are sharing a piece of big news with you: a very well-known and fantastic Turkish League is all set to entertain its fans with a football match. This match is going to be played between Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe. As we all know that both teams have a massive fan following and both teams are ready to entertain their fans. Currently, all the fans are very keen to know about the match details because they are also ready to support their favourite team. Here we have more information about the TRB vs FEN match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for this match. If we talk about the players of the match then all the players are very skilled full and talented. Both teams are ready to face each other in the playground. The Turkish League match between Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe will be played on Saturday at Medical Park Stadyumu. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the football match lovers are very curious to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe

League: Turkish League

Date: 24th December 2022

Day: Saturday

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Medical Park Stadyumu

Trabzonspor Possible Playing 11: 1.Ugurcan Cakir, 2. Huseyin Turkmen, 3. Vitor Hugo, 4. Arif Bosluk, 5. Abdulkadir Omur, 6. Anastasios Bakasetas, 7. Manolis Siopis, 8. Edin Visca, 9. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, 10. Trezeguet, 11. Umut Bozok

Fenerbahçe Possible Playing 11: 1.Altay Bayindir, 2. Serdar Aziz, 3. Attila Szalai, 4. Ferdi Kadioglu, 5. Irfan Can Kahveci, 6. Miguel Crespo da Silva, 7. Ezgjan Alioski, 8. Willian Arao, 9. Emre Mor, 10. Enner Valencia, 11. Michy Batshuayi

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have very talented and hardworking players and this match will be very amazing and mindblowing. This match will take place between Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahçe on 24th December 2022 from 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT) at Medical Park Stadyumu. TRB team won 1 match and draw 4 matches and on the other hand, the FEN team won 4 matches and lost 1 match. The FEN team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.