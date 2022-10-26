Bhai Dooj Wishes 2022: Puja Vidhi, Subh Muhurat Time, In Delhi & Gurgaon: 12:00 pm to 3:27 pm

It’s often said that Raksha Bandhan is the prime festival for brother and sister in India. Although, the rituals respected Pundits claims that Bhaiya Dooj is the real and the biggest festival to celebrate the sweet relationship of brother and sister. Well, this year we all will celebrate Bhai Dooj on 27th October 2022. The way to celebrate the Bhai Dooj is a bit unique as it is celebrated with all the rituals. The festival starts with sisters being on the fast for the long life, prosperity, and happiness of their brothers.

The most important thing about Bhaiya Dooj is to find out the Muhurat to began the ritual of the puja. The sisters start the ritual of Bhai Dooj by applying the applying ‘Tilak’ or vermillion mark on brother’s forehead. Then they perform the aarti and prayed to God for the overall wellness of their brothers. Happy Bhai Dooj Puja Time Shubh Muhurat Wishes SMS Whatsapp Status Images Photos

The brothers during the Puja needs to cover their head with the clean clothes, or they can choose to wear the new clothes. Also, brothers need to gift something to their beloved sister and it is also believed that without presenting the gift to the sister-brother cannot leave the puja.

It is also believed that on the eve of the Bhai Dooj, man cannot eat food cooked by her wife and they should visit their sister’s house and present them new clothes, ornaments, and in return, they can have the food cooked by the sisters.

This day has a significant belief in the Hindu calendar. Although, most probably people get confused what is the difference between Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj. Well, on the eve of the Raksha Bandhan brother pledge for the protection of their sister and on the eve of the Bhai Dooj sisters prays for the wellness of their brothers.

Meanwhile, it is quite necessary to measure the right Muhurat for doing the puja of Bhai Dooj. Well, we have brought the right Muhurats, so check it below:

Bhai Dooj Tika Muhurat = 13:12 to 15:27

Duration = 2 Hours 14 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins = 01:37 on 27/Oct/2022

Dwitiya Tithi Ends = 03:00 on 27/Oct/2022