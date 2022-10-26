Happy Bhai Dooj Puja Time Shubh Muhurat Wishes SMS Whatsapp Status Images Photos 2022

Bhai Dooj festival is celebrated on 27th October 2022. Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. Bhai Dooj is a festival celebrated by Hindus of India and Nepal on the last day of the five-day-long Diwali or Tihar festival. This is the second day of the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika in Nepali Calendar. The celebrations of this day are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters pray for a long and happy life for their brothers, by performing the Tika ceremony. Now below get complete details of Happy Bhai Dooj 2022.

Bhai Dooj Puja Time Shubh Muhurat 2022

Bhai Dooj Tika Muhurat = 13:12 to 15:27 Duration = 2 Hours 14 Mins Dwitiya Tithi Begins = 02:37 on 27/Oct/2022

Dwitiya Tithi Ends = 04:00 on 27/Oct/2022

