BT vs DB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Abu Dhabi League – T10 Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls (BT vs DB)

League: Abu Dhabi League – T10

Date: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Who Has More Chances Of Playing In The Match Between The Team Bangla Tigers And The Team Delhi Bulls?

11 Playing Possible Of The Team Bangla Tigers

Mohammad Amir Hazratullah Zazai Umair Ali Joe Clarke(WK) Rohan Mustafa Iftikhar-Ahmed Shakib Al Hasan(C) Evin Lewis Colin Munro Ben Cutting Benny Howell

11 Playing Possible Of The Team Delhi Bulls

Shiraz Ahmed Tom Banton(WK) Waqas Maqsood Rahkeem Cornwall Richard Gleeson Rilee Rossouw(C) Asif-Khan Tim David Keemo Paul Dominic Drakes Imad Wasim

What Is The Prediction Of The Match Between The Team Bangla Tigers And The Team Delhi Bulls?

Going further with the public reviews, advice from the experts, and analyzing the past matches, we have got to know that the team Bangla Tigers has more chances of playing in the match. Even there are many people who have said that as per the performance of the team Bangla Tigers and the team Delhi Bulls in the previous matches, team Bangla Tigers has more chances to play in the match. Stay tuned to the website of Dekh News for the latest news.