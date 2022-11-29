FPD vs RJT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Foot Print Defenders vs Rajkot Thunders ICCA Arabian T20 League

Notification Of The Match Between The Team Foot Print Defenders And The Team Rajkot Thunders: Before a few days ago, we received the notification for the match between the team Foot Print Defenders and the team Rajkot Thunders. After some of the notifications for the match between the team Foot Print Defenders and the team, Rajkot Thunders released all the fans the admirers of the team Foot Print Defenders, and the team Rajkot Thunders started to search for more information on the news. Here we have shared all the information that you would ever need to know about the team Foot Print Defenders and the team Rajkot Thunders. Read the following article below to know more about the match between the team Foot Print Defenders and the team Rajkot Thunders:

Match: Foot Print Defenders vs Rajkot Thunders (FPD vs RJT)

League: ICCA Arabian T20 League

Date: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

Who Are In The List Of The Playing 11 Of The Match Between The Team Foot Print Defenders And The Team Rajkot Thunders?

We have shared the names of the players of the team Foot Print Defenders and the team Rajkot Thunders who have more chances to play for their teams in the match. If you wish to know the names of those who would be playing the match then you can read here:

Playing 11 Of The Team Foot Print Defenders

Zaheer Arshad Shahzaib Alam Hussain Ali Khan Mohammad Imran Rafique Taimoor Riaz Sethurathnam Ramakrishnan Mushtaq Khan Sheraz Sarfraz(C) Anil Kumar Saif Khan-I Haider Ali Butt

Playing 11 Of The Team Rajkot Thunders

Dipesh Rajgor Waqas Ilyas(WK) Gurjant Singh Banty Nandy(C) Anish Wadhwa Mitesh Thanki Tareq Isab(WK) Anil-Kumar Sharma Lalit Lakhani Vipul Mehta Mahamnad Bilal Isab

What Have The Predictors said About The Match Going To Be Played Between The Team Foot Print Defenders And The Team Rajkot Thunders?

We got to read the old reviews and analyzed the recently completed matches of the team, Rajkot Thunders, then we got to know that the team Rajkot Thunders has more chances of winning the match. However, there are some other things that would be great if we notice such as the previous past performances of the team Rajkot Thunders and also the team Foot Prints Defenders. However, the predictors have said that the team Rajkot Thunders may win the match. Keep on following our website for the latest updates on the news.