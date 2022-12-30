CEV vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Fantasy Football Tips Today’s Match

Here we sharing a piece of exciting news away you that a very famous and favourite La Liga league is all set for the football match. It is a highly expected match and this match is going to be played between Celta Vigo vs Sevilla. All the players are also ready to face each other in the playground. all the fans are very excited about this football match as they all are ready to give support to their favourite team. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the march details. Here we have more information about the CEV vs SEV match details and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga is coming back with its two amazing teams. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they will give their best to win the trophy. And players are also ready to entertain their fans with impressive moves. The La Liga match between Celta Vigo vs Sevilla will be played on Friday at Abanca-Balaídos. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rain during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down the page for more information about the game.

Match Details

Team : Celta Vigo (CEV) vs Sevilla (SEV)

Time : Friday

date : 30th December 2022

Time : 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)

venue: Abanca-Balaídos

League: La Liga

Celta Vigo Possible Playing 11: 1.Ivan Villar, 2. Joseph Aidoo, 3. Javi Galan, 4. Unai Nunez, 5. Oscar Mingueza, 6. Francisco Beltran, 7. Gabriel Veiga, 8. Franco Cervi, 9. Carles Perez, 10. Goncalo Paciencia, 11. Jorgen Strand Larsen

Sevilla Possible Playing 11: 1. Marko Dmitrovic, 2. Nemanja Gudelj, 3. Gonzalo Montiel, 4. Kike Salas, 5. Tanguy Nianzou, 6. Suso, 7. Joan Jordan, 8. Oliver Torres, 9. Ivan Rakitic, 10. Erik Lamela, 11. Rafa Mir

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match both team's players are very amazing and powerful. Today they will give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Celta Vigo vs Sevilla on 30th December 2022 from 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT) at Abanca-Balaídos. If we talk about the recent match result then the CEV team did not win any matches, lost 3 matches and draw 2 matches and the SEV team also won 0 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 3 matches. It is very hard to say anything that which team will win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.