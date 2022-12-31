Who Will Win VIL vs VAL La Liga? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Live score, Villarreal vs Valencia:- Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches because one of the best La Liga leagues is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to play between Villarreal vs Valencia. Both teams are very strong and this match will be very interesting to see which team will win the match. All the fans have been searching for the match details as they all are ready to support their best team. Here we have more information about the VIL vs VAL match details and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Currently, all the lovers of football matches are very excited about this match because all the players are going to give their best for winning the game. This match will be very entertaining as both teams have a good fan following. The La Liga match between Villarreal and Valencia will be played on Saturday at Estadio de la Cerámica. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now fans are very keen to know about the match details. So Scroll down to the next page for match details like team, time, date, venue, line and other details of the match.

VIL vs VAL Match Details

Team: Villarreal (VIL) vs Valencia (VAL)

League: La Liga

Date: 31st December 2022

Day: Saturday

Time: 08:45 PM (IST) – 03:15 PM (GMT)

venue: Estadio de la Cerámica

VIL vs VAL Lineups Player

Villarreal (VIL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Geronimo Rulli, 2. Aissa Mandi, 3. Jorge Cuenca, 4. Kiko Femenia, 5. Johan Mojica, 6. Manuel Trigueros, 7. Samuel Chukwueze, 8. Alejandro Baena, 9. Francis Coquelin, 10. Manu Morlanes, 11. Arnaut Danjuma

Valencia (VAL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Eray Comert, 5. Cenk Ozkacar, 6. Yunus Musah, 7. Samuel Castillejo, 8. Nico Gonzalez, 9. Andre Ribeiro Almeida, 10. Hugo Duro, 11. Samuel Lino

VIL vs VAL Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they all are ready to show their best moves in the match. This match is going to be played between Villarreal vs Valencia on 31st December 2022 from 08:45 PM (IST) – 03:15 PM (GMT) at Estadio de la Cerámica. The VIL team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the VAL team won 1 match, draw 2 matches and lost 2 matches. The VIL team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.