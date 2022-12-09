Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Kieran Dudari Dies, PDP Mourns:- Sir Kieran Dudari, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police has been reported to have died. The confirmation of the demise of the former Deputy Inspector General of Police was done by the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. However, the cause of the demise of Sir Kieran Dudari has still not been shared by anyone. And none of the family members or friends of Sir Kieran Dudari have come forward to say something. Sir Kieran Dudari was the famous former Deputy Inspector General of Police. He was a very kind man, and people in his country had known him for Sir Kieran Dudari’s kind behavior.

Who Was Sir Kieran Dudari?

Sir Kieran Dudari was a former Deputy Inspector General of Police. He was a police officer who was a very dedicated person. There were a lot of times when Sir Kieran Dudari worked for his country’s people. He was a man who was known for his kindness. He had helped a lot of people in his country. And not only the residents of his country, but also connected with the government authorities of the country and made sure that things were running well with no injustice.

Now when Sir Kieran Dudari would have died then all the family members and friends of Sir Kieran Dudari would totally shocked to know about Sir Kieran Dudari’s demise. It is a piece of very shocking news for all of us including his family members, friends, and everyone he would ever have met with. His name is currently the trend on social media platforms and the internet. Everyone is sharing their tribute and remembrance for Sir Kieran Dudari.

Remembering Sir Kieran Dudari

The condolences have been shared by a lot of famous and powerful people in Nigeria including the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. After the condolences of Sir Kieran Dudari were shared by Atiku Abubakar, then all the people started to share their tribute to Sir Kieran Dudari on social media platforms and the internet.

Atiku Abubakar shared in his recent press release which was published on Thursday, 8th of December, 2022, that the PDP presidential flagbearer had informed that Sir Kieran Dudari is no more. The late Sir Kieran Dudari had been serving the country as a respectable and dutiful police officer. He further says in his statement that Sir Kieran Dudari lived as an example for others as a disciplined police officer.