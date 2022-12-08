Who Will Win MAG vs GRD La Liga 2 Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Malaga vs Granada:- Some days or weeks ago, the announcement of the football match between team Malaga and team Granada was done on social media platforms and the internet. All the fans and admirers were just waiting for the notification to be released. And when the notification of the match between team Malaga and team Granada had got to be released, then they all started to be in search for more information about team Malaga and team Granada. And below in the following article, we have shared all the details of the football match which is going to be played between the team Malaga and team Granada on the 9th of December, 2022. So now if you wish to know more about the match between team Malaga and team Granada then read the following article below.

MAG vs GRD Match Details

Match: Malaga vs Granada (MAG vs GRD)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Friday, 9th December 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: La Rosaleda

MAG vs GRD Lineups Player

Below in the following article, we have shared the names of the players who are having more chances of playing in the match between team Malaga and team Granada. So read the following article below and get to know the names of the players of both teams:

List Of The 11 Players Of Playing Possible In Team Malaga (MAG)

Ruben Castro Manolo Reina Fran Villalba Javier Jimenez Moreno Alex Gallar Juanfran Moreno Issa Fomba Unai Bustinza Alfred NDiaye Alberto Escasi Aleix Febas

List Of The 11 Players Of Playing Possible In Team Granada (GRD)

Jose Callejon Adrian Lopez Jorge Molina Carlos Neva Myrto Uzuni Ignasi Miquel Victor Meseguer Miguel Angel Rubio Njegos Petrovic Ricard Sanchez Oscar Melendo

MAG vs GRD Who Will Win?

We have recently analyzed the previous matches of team Malaga and team Granada. After a lot of analysis, we have come to the conclusion that the Granada team may have a chance of winning the match. Team Granada seems to be in the good form of playing in the football match against team Malaga. However, team Malaga may also play the match if it would be able to be in the good form.