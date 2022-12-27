FEN vs HAT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Today’s Match Fantasy Football Tips

Hello, friends here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football matches. A very well knwo and amazing Turkish League is returning with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played on Fenerbahçe vs Hatayspor. It is a highly anticipated football match; all the fans have been waiting for it. All the fans have been searching for the match details on the internet as they are also super excited to see their favourite team. Here we have more information about the FEN vs HAT match and will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and all the football lovers are waiting for this march because they know that it will be more enjoyable and interesting. Both teams are very famous and they will give their best for winning the trophy. The Turkish League match between Fenerbahçe vs Hatayspor will be played on Tuesday at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. currently, all the fans are very curious to knwo about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, lineup, date, venue, time and other details. Scroll down the page for more information.

Match Details

Team: Fenerbahçe (FEN) vs Hatayspor (HAT)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 27th December 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

League: Turkish League

Fenerbahçe Possible Playing 11: 1.Altay Bayindir, 2. Serdar Aziz, 3. Attila Szalai, 4. Bright Samuel, 5. Gustavo Henrique, 6. Ferdi Kadioglu, 7. Irfan Can Kahveci, 8. Miguel Crespo da Silva, 9. Willian Arao, 10. Joshua King, 11. Michy Batshuayi

Hatayspor Possible Playing 11: 1.Erce Kardesler, 2. Sam Adekugbe, 3. Kamil Corekci, 4. Burak Oksuz, 5. Ognjen Vranjes, 6. Ruben Ribeiro, 7. Onur Ergun, 8. Musa Cagiran, 9. Saba Lobzhanidze, 10. Ayoub El Kaabi, 11. Ze Luis

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players. As we all know that all the players always give their best. So now all the players are also ready to defect each other. This match will take place between Fenerbahçe vs Hatayspor on 27th December 2022 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey. The FEN team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and the HAT team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches. The FEN team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.