KVC vs ATW Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, so are you excited about the upcoming match? A very famous Belgium Football League is all set for the upcoming match. This match will take place between KVC Westerlo vs Royal Antwerp FC. We don’t think that both teams need any introduction because both teams are amazing and the match will be full of excitement and thrills. Fans must be eager to get the complete match details before doing anything. Here we have more information about KVC vs ATW and will share it with you in this article, do please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned, Belgium Football League is coming back once again. Both teams are very famous and this match is going to be played very entertaining and amazing. Both teams have different gameplay and they all read to show their best moves. The Belgium Football League match between KVC Westerlo vs Royal Antwerp FC will be played at Het Kuipje. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details including team, time, date, venue, day and other details of the match. Scroll down the page for more information about the match.

KVC vs ATW Live Score

Match Details

League: Belgium Football League

Team: KVC Westerlo (KVC) vs Royal Antwerp FC (ATW)

Day: Wednesday

Date:28th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Het Kuipje

KVC Westerlo Possible Playing 11: 1. Sinan Bolat, 2. Maxim de Cuyper, 3. Bryan Reynolds, 4. Rubin Seigers, 5. Ravil Tagir, 6. Nacer Chadli, 7. Tuur Dierckx, 8. Lucas Mineiro, 9. Halil Akbunar, 10. Lyle Foster, 11. Dorgeles Nene

Royal Antwerp FC Possible Playing 11: 1. Jean Butez, 2. Ritchie de Laet, 3. Sam Vines, 4. Dinis Almeida, 5. Toby Alderweireld, 6. Pieter Gerkens, 7. Radja Nainggolan, 8. Michel Ange Balikwisha, 9. Alhassan Yusuf, 10. Koji Miyoshi, 11. Michael Frey

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people. If we talk about the player then all the players are very amazing and hardworking. This match is going to be played between KVC Westerlo vs Royal Antwerp FC on 28th December 2022 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Het Kuipje. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match result, so as per the recent match KVC Westerlo has very good form in recent matches, and more chances to will win this match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.