Former DP President Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere Dies Aged 90:- Recently, there has been a piece of news on social media platforms and the internet that the former leader of the Democratic Party, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere has died. As per the sources, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere died on the 18th of November, 2022. There has not been reports which would have revealed the cause of the demise of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere.

Who Was Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere?

Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere was the leader of the Democratic Party in Uganda for around 25 years. He was a person who had played the role of the main player in the politics of Uganda till the time he had got to be retired. He retired in the year 2005. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere was born on the 11th of February in the year 1932. He was born in Kalangala District in the Buganda Region of Uganda. He was the husband of Germina Namatovu Ssemogerere, who is a retired professor of economics at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda. Currently, his all children have been at respected and higher posts in the country. According to the reports, Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere was a member of the Roman Catholic religion.

How Did Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere Die?

Recently, the sudden demise of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere was confirmed by his granddaughter Agnes Namakula. After the announcement of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere was shared, a lot of people shared their tribute to Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere through their social media platforms and the internet. However, there has not been any kind of information about the cause of the demise of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, but there are chances that the former leader of the Democratic Party would have died because of his old age problems. And there is no doubt that his sudden demise shocked everyone including those who were connected with Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere for professional work related to him, his family members, and his friends.

Tribute To Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere

Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere had given a lot of his time to the politics of Uganda. There are a lot of things that were not shared through social media platforms and the internet, but the things were actually done by him. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere played a big role in the politics of Uganda and each and every street of Uganda. Now after Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere is no more there with us, so let us pray for the peace of the soul of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, and we hope that Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere would have found peace in the hands of god.