Lahore Smart City Payment Plan 2022 | Location | Map | Plot for Sale

It is the 2nd smart city of Pakistan, where comfort and technology meet, which allows for balancing personal and professional lives efficiently.

Lahore Smart City

After the Capital Smart City which was established in Islamabad, Lahore Smart City is the second Smart City in Pakistan. The city is situated along the Lahore Bypass road, which is near Kala Shah Kaku. The city is a groundbreaking housing society.

The launch of Lahore Smart City has been started in a fully-fledged process to establish the community on Lahore’s By-pass Road. The LSC is a vast area of land that is approximately 22,000 Kanals.

Lahore Smart City – An Overview

Lahore Smart City is situated close to the Lahore by-pass. The development is handled through Future Development Holdings or FDHL. The work will be completed in line with the standards of smart cities all over the world and will provide our customers with modern infrastructure.

What is a Smart City?

The term smart city is basically an idea for a digitally connected urbanization whose foundation is an eco-friendly plan. It is a municipality that uses the most advanced technological approach to communication and processing. With these in mind, Lahore Smart City is expected to include all necessary, modern, and luxurious facilities while making sure that a luxurious life within Lahore’s smart city will be sustainable and feasible. These features are all present within Capital Smart City Islamabad, and they will be growing within Lahore Smart City.

A Smart City in Lahore

Lahore, the city of gardens, is one of the cities with the highest population in Pakistan. It is definitely one of the most significant cities in the world. Because a lot of residents from the nearby Punjab, which is the largest populous province in Pakistan, are deciding to relocate to Lahore each year, the growth and management pressures on Lahore’s development have significantly increased.

The concept of a smart city in Lahore has been formulated from this concern; to ease and reduce the strain of the city’s growing urbanization and to provide residents with unique opportunities for investment in beautiful suburban areas of Lahore.

Lahore Smart City Location

If you’re making an important investment decision, we are sure that the most important thing to consider would focus on what is the “location”. The location of the property is crucial in understanding its pros and cons, which can affect the overall reason for investing. Lahore Smart City is located near the By-pass road and will connect to the N5 GT road, as well as that of the M2 Motorway (the Lahore – Islamabad motorway).

This is a great location for investing because it is easily accessible via the M2 Motorway, which is a crucial linkage between two cities in Pakistan; Islamabad and Lahore. Because of this, the demand for property has expedited greatly and is expected to be flooded in very little time. Real estate agents say that this is an important change in the field of real property in Pakistan and could become a contender with Bahria Town. Two major roads that connect to Lahore, the smart city in Lahore, will provide a guarantee that it will become the ideal location for investment in the near future.

Lahore Smart City Map

Lahore Smart City Blocks

The project will consist 2 blocks that are similar in design to the Capital Smart City:

Executive Block Overseas Block

Overseas blocks in Lahore Smart City, and the executive block have the following sizes of plots:

5 Marla residential plots 10 Marla residential plots 1 Kanal residential plots

In the course of the prelaunch of Lahore Smart City, the prices for 5 marla will remain above 1.8 million (18 lakh) PKR.

Lahore Smart City Payment & Installment Plan

For the convenience of investors, the authorities of Lahore Smart City have devised an affordable payment plan that includes a convenient installment method. Like the Islamabad Capital Smart City, the Lahore Smart City will provide the chance to make a lifetime investment with a 10% deposit. Bookings for prelaunch are available right now. Because it’s the soft launch, early investors will benefit from the following payment and installment plan.

Executive Block (residential)

The cost of plots booked in the executive block is estimated to be around 4,700,000 PKR. The following are the currently available payment plans for these plots

* 5 Marla: PKR 2,685,000/-

* 7 Marla: PKR 3,490,000/-

* 10 Marla: PKR 4,954,000/-

* 12 Marla: PKR 5,425,000/-

* 20 Marla: PKR 8,050,000/-

Overseas Block (residential)

* 5 Marla: PKR 2,845,000/-

* 7 Marla: PKR 3,700,000/-

* 10 Marla: PKR 5,325,000/-

* 12 Marla: PKR 5,750,000/-

* 20 Marla: PKR 8,490,000/-

Soon the payment plans will be updated and diverge from the previously provided details. The rates are not inclusive of development costs. These plans are based on 3.5 years of installments.

Lahore Smart City Booking Process

Features & Amenities of Lahore Smart City

LDA Approved Society

The Lahore Smart City’s NOC is approved by LDA. The society is among the most reputable society legal in Pakistan.

Underground Electricity

Since power shortages are seen as a serious threat to businesses across the nation, LSC has installed an underground power system that is supported by generators in order to keep the power running.

Beautiful Location

Lahore is a significant part of Punjab, which is a fertile and lush area. Lahore Smart City is situated in beautiful urban hills. It is a great place to enjoy the stunning style of the region, the stunning sunsets, and the contemporary, relaxing atmosphere.

Wide Roads & Main Boulevard

The main boulevard of LSC is a massive 200-foot-long structure that is regarded as to be one of the biggest and most recognizable structures within LSC’s housing community. A fresh view is provided by the lush greenery that stretches along the edges.

Educational Institutes

LSC will strive to give residents access to top-quality education facilities. In this regard, the LSC management is in contact with many smaller and large educational institutions.

High-Tech Security Mechanism

Utilizing the latest technology for security and surveillance, LSC cares about the security of its shareholders. You are able to relax regarding your safety and be secure in our modern society.