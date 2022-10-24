Here is why Betway has one of the best sports betting bonuses in India

Online bettors in countries like India have access to a wide range of operators that offer similar services. Fortunately, some of them know that bonuses have a very important role to iGaming fans, which is why they offer them all kinds of advantages. That’s the reason why this step-by-step guide is applicable to most Betway bonus offers that are available to online bettors in India. The brand has to compete with loads of other top-tier operators that provide good services, which is why it focuses on its promo section.

Betway provides an impressive array of offers for punters in India because the brand knows that this is one of the biggest and most competitive markets. That said, let’s go through some of the most lucrative propositions and learn what makes them stand out.

100% welcome bonus for sports for Indian players

People in India who want to wager on sports and use Betway’s services are in for a big surprise. The brand knows it is among the go-to option for sports betting, which is why it offers punters the chance to try loads of things, including a special bonus. Users who want to try something new can get a 100% bonus that will allow them to win up to 2500 INR.

This amount may not seem a lot, but Betway knows it will be enough to let people test the different kinds of cricket betting options. Of course, this site offers many other sports that users can bet on.

Those who want to know more about this proposition should pay attention to the Terms and Conditions. A quick look at them shows that the promo has a 6x rollover requirement that people must complete within 30 days. Furthermore, new clients in India only have 7 days to get this bonus after registering, so they have to decide whether it is worth it.

There are welcome proposals for the casino and live casino sections

Aside from being one of the leading sports betting operators, Betway is also a company that provides users with tons of other services. Unsurprisingly, the operator has a prominent casino section where bettors can enjoy a wide range of options. Hence, it has special welcome propositions for new casino customers.

One of them is a classic casino welcome proposition allowing Indian gamblers to obtain up to 60,000 INR. Interestingly, this bonus has three stages and a couple of other essential rules people must be aware of. Hence, they must read the T&C before using this reward.

If the regular casino bonus does not seem attractive, Betway also has a special proposition for new customers who like gambling in India and prefer to play live casino games. It can also grant them up to 60,000 INR, and those who want to obtain it must deposit at least 120 INR. Interestingly, Indian gamblers will have to make a total of three deposits to avail themselves of this proposition.

Special perks for sports bettors

Aside from them any bonuses available to Indian gamblers who like casino games, Betway also has multiple propositions for those who want ot bet on sports. One of them is aimed at horse racing fans because this sport is becoming more popular in India by the day.

People who like horse racing can obtain a free bet that’s worth around $5 if they decide to place a Yankee Bet. Interestingly, this bet type has to be worth at least $11, meaning users need to place a bet before getting the reward.

If horse racing doesn’t seem that interesting, Betway also allows Indian bettors to get a reward of 250 INR if they bet at least the same amount on ore-selected matches. Betway will include a list of the events you have to wager on, but keep in mind that you have to choose markets whose odds are 1.5 or greater. Furthermore, you can’t use this promotion alongside any other ongoing offer, so check whether you haven’t started using something.