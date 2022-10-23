ATN vs DAL Major Soccer League, Dream11 Prediction, Squad & Lineups, Austin FC vs FC Dallas – Who Will Win?:- The Premier League League is now heading to be held on 24th October 2022 between Austin FC vs FC Dallas (ATN vs DAL) in the field of Q2 Stadium. This match league was waited by many of the people who are fans of this team and they want to understand which team has more chance of succeeding. So, we are here with the things these teams need to know have the weather report, squad, possible lineups, dream prediction, and where to see and consider other things. So, let’s have a look in the next section to know about this match.

ATN vs DAL Match Details

Match: Austin FC vs FC Dallas (ATN vs DAL)

League: Major League Soccer

Venue: Q2 Stadium

Date: Monday, 24th October 2022

Time: 05:30 AM (IST) – 12:00 AM (GMT)

ATN vs DAL Squad & Lineups Player

Squad Of ATN: Danny Hoesen, Rodney Redes, Moussa Djitte, Andrew Tarbell(GK), Jared Stroud, Washington Corozo, Damian Las(GK), Jhojan Manuel Valencia, Alexander Ring, Diego Fagundez, Maximiliano Urruti, Zan Kolmanic, Felipe Martins, Owen Wolff, Hector Jimenez, Emiliano Rigoni, Kipp Keller, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Jon Gallagher, Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay, Daniel Pereira, Brad Stuver(GK), Nick Lima.

Possible Players Of ATN: Brad Stuver, Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, 5. Jon Gallagher, Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay, Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Diego Fagundez, Maximiliano Urruti

Squad Of DAL: Lucas Bartlett, Bernard Kamungo, Isaiah Parker, Eddie Munjoma, Collin Smith, Thomas Roberts, Antonio Carrera(GK), Edwin Cerrillo, Franco Jara, Brandon Servania, Tiki Ntsabeleng, Joshua Quinonez, Jimmy Maurer(GK), Beni Redzic, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Jesus Ferreira, Eulanio Chipela Gomes, Jader Obrian, Kalil ElMedkhar, Nkosi Burgess, Maarten Paes(GK), Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi, Jose Antonio Martinez, Marco Farfan, Paxton Pomyka.

Possible Players Of DAL: Maarten Paes, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi, Jose Antonio Martinez, Marco Farfan, Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Jesus Ferreira

ATN vs DAL: Who Will Win?

As many people want to know the result so we are here with the result of both teams ATN has won two matches and others are lost and drawn and on the other side the other team DAL has won three matches so we can say that DAL has won today’s match and the team of both team are doing great and so we can say DAL can win this match. So stay tuned with us for more latest updates and information on Business, Technology and others.