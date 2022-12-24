How Did Heather Smedley Die? Mum Killed After Unmarked Police Vehicle Crashed On Oldham Road:- Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a mother of three children has passed away recently. The victim was identified as Heather Smedley who was 53 years old. She is no more among her close ones and she breathed last Friday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on many social networking sites. Currently, multiple people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about Heather Smedley and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

How Did Heather Smedley Die?

Heather Smedley passed away after being hit by a police car. This tragic incident took place in Oldham on Friday morning. As we all know that accident cases increasing day by day so people should be very careful when they drive. Since the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulating on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the news, so scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Heather Smedley?

According to the report, Heather Smedley passed away recently when he was 53 years old. She was involved in the accident. She passed away after being struck by a police car that was observing a suspected stolen car and was remembered by her family as “kind and gentle.” This horrible incident happened at around 10:00 GMT in Royton, Oldham on Friday 23 December 2022. After the accident, she was taken to the hospital but she could not save and die due to critical injuries. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Greater Manchester Police disclosed that police were pursuing a possible stolen car before the collision on Oldham Road Royton. At around 10 am on Friday 23 December 2022. A 53-year-old woman has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, But there she was pronounced dead. She was 53 years old and she was a lovely and caring mother of three kids. Since her passing news went out many people are expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.