Instagram & Facebook Video Marketing: Your Ultimate Creative Guide

From sharing status to pictures, Facebook and Instagram have evolved so much that it has become a boon for advertisers. Using both platforms, we can create lucrative video ads to promote our brand, product, or service.

Unlike regular posts, video ads appear as sponsored on Instagram and Facebook. Brands spend colossal money for endorsement of their brands. And why shouldn’t they? Both social media giants have in-feed ads, Reels, Stories, and Explore, through which they can show ads.

So, what is the idea of creating a video for marketing on Facebook and Instagram? We’ll take an in-depth look at this article. Let’s get going.

How to Make Instagram & Facebook Marketing Videos?

We should have some critical points in mind when making a video for running ad campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. Our primary goal should be brand awareness with a clickable CTA. Furthermore, we need to ensure the dimensions are right on each platform. There are multiple Facebook Ad Templates available that we can customize. Here are some factors to keep in mind while making a video:

Raising Brand Awareness

Why are we making videos? To tell people about our brand, right? So, to ensure a compelling storyline, we need to make a video that stands out. Our network should get the message about what we do. Be it reels, feeds, or any other place, the video must reach the right audience and raise awareness of our brand. We can also view samples from Instagram Reels Maker to get an idea.

Engagement

We can post our videos on both Facebook & Instagram in different positions like in-feed, reel, stories, in-article, etc. Therefore, we should generate significant engagement on our video. Engagement is the number of clicks, likes, shares, and comments on a post. But people don’t search for ads. They appear while we use the platforms.

Also, no one watches a full ad if it is not attractive. So, our goal should be to make the first 4-5 seconds as enjoyable as possible. That way, our audience is inclined to liking, share, comment, or click on the video.

Including a strong CTA

Usually, we state the CTA or call-to-action right at the end of the video. Although it appears as a conclusion of the video, what if we can’t keep our audience engaged till the end? Therefore, we should state the call-to-action multiple times in a video. Market research supports this argument, with early call-to-action producing higher CTR than the end.

We need to remember that video ads should convert into dollars. And to do this, we need to impress the audience to go ahead with the product.

Use Templates

There are numerous Instagram story templates available for making professional videos for ads. However, that is only required if we don’t know how to make them. Changing the text, images, and sound will be enough to get a brand-new video for ad campaigns.

Nonetheless, keeping the tone simple yet informative and engaging is the key to success. That way, the audience shows more interest in the product.

Video Dimension

Instagram & Facebook accept different video dimensions. It can be a square or a rectangle. But we need to research what device our audience is using more. It will make our task more manageable.

However, even if the audience uses diverse platforms, we can still make videos in a 1:1 (square) and 16:9 (rectangle) ratio. While creating the ad campaign, we must ensure the correct dimension is uploaded for each place (stories, feed, reel, etc.)

Types of Facebook & Instagram Video Ads

We can create various types of ads on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the details:

Facebook Feed

Facebook ad templates are a great way to start creating engaging videos. There are various templates that we can use. We just need to alter the images and add footage, and it’s done. Using authentic footage at the start can grab users’ attention quickly.

File Type: MP4, MOV, or GIF

Ratio: 1:1 (for desktop or mobile) or 4:5 (for mobile only)

Resolution: At least 1080 x 1080 pixels

Video Duration: 1 second to 241 minutes

Maximum File Size: 4GB

Tips:

The dimensions of videos should have equal length and width that work well on both mobile and desktop.

Facebook Stories

We should create catchy videos to promote our brand with vivid images and captivating music. Stories are a great place to lure customers into buying our products. More about it can be learned here.

File Type: MP4, MOV, or GIF

Ratio: 9:16

Resolution: At least 1080 x 1080 pixels

Video Duration: 1 second to 2 minutes

Maximum File Size: 4GB

Tips:

We can use branding materials (logos, tagline) with engaging music.

Facebook Reels

Like Instagram reels, we can use Facebook to grab the audience’s attention. We have 60 seconds to tell our story. So, our aim should be to convince the audience to proceed with the product within the specified time.

File Type: MP4, MOV

Recommended Ratio: 9:16

Resolution: At least 500 x 800 pixels

Maximum File Size: 4GB

Min Video Duration: 4 seconds

Max Video Duration: 15 seconds

Tips:

We must try to grab our audience’s attention within the first 4-5 seconds.

Instagram Feed

Here, we get a longer time compared to reels and stories to sell products. So, we must ensure that we are correctly signing the time and increasing brand awareness. Aim for eye-catching content that stays with the audience.

File Type: MP4, MOV, or GIF

Ratio: 4:5

Resolution: At least 1080 x 1080 pixels

Video Duration: 1 second to 60 minutes

Maximum File Size: 250MB

Tips:

We can place the video in vertical, horizontal, or landscape format.

Instagram Stories

Among the 500 daily active users on Instagram, 70% watch stories. So, it is excellent for a brand announcement, new offers, or stuff like that. Instagram story templates will give us a great idea of how to be on point.

File Type: MP4, MOV, or GIF

Ratio: 9:16

Resolution: At least 1080 x 1080 pixels

Video Duration: 1 second to 60 minutes

Maximum File Size: 250MB

Tips:

We must use engaging sound as almost all the users watch Instagram content with their audio.

Instagram Reels

We can use a quality Instagram reel maker for creating professional branding videos. Just because the reels play in a loop, we need to make the videos as enjoyable as possible to keep the audience in them.

File Type: MP4, MOV

Ratio: 9:16

Resolution: At least 500 x 888 pixels

Video Duration: 0 seconds to 90 seconds

Maximum File Size: 4GB

Tips:

We can choose from various call-to-action buttons like, Swipe Up, Book Now, Call Now, Apply Now, Contact Us, and Download.

Conclusion

So, here we have it—a comprehensive guide for Instagram & Facebook video marketing. We have mentioned all the parameters for creating a video ad. Video ads can produce a high CTR if used correctly. So, we must abide by the basic rules and be creative.