Plane Crash In Keene House: How Did It Happen? Victim Died In New Hampshire:- On Friday night a plane slammed into a building that caused unknown numbers of people to die. Shocking waves are blowing on the internet from New Hampshire where a small plane crashed. Since people heard about the plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire they are curious to know how many people die in the crash and what was the cause of the crash as well. To cater to a number of queries we have come up with this article. In the following section, we have described what officials said after a preliminary investigation and what were the circumstances surrounding the accident. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article till the end.

Plane Crash In Keene House

According to the reports, a single-engine plane crashed into a complex due to which a massive fire occurred on the scene and resulted in carnage. Reportedly, emergency units responded to the scene and alarmed the emergency situation in Keene. Steve Tenney, Keene Police Captian said that an aircraft of single-engine slammed into a complex. He kept on saying that it is not confirmed how many passengers were on the plane. He also remarked that the aircraft was small and had only one engine. Scroll down the page and learn more about this story.

Steve Tenney, Keene Police Captain stated, “At this point, we are unsure of the number of passengers on the plane” According to the people who witness the crash, they heard a massive crash sound and then saw a massive fire. Angel Brown, a witness of the accident said, “I was sitting in my living room as I am right close to the airport I heard the plane and then I heard a crash then sirens went into my kitchen to get stuff ready for work and saw the flames from my back window”

Following the accident, the Federal Aviation Administration stated, “The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will conduct an investigation. The inquiry will be in charge of more information coming from the NTSB. The American Red Cross of Northern New England is assisting the Swanzey Police Department in this endeavor.”

Currently, it can not be said or commented on how many people died in the crash or how many people boarded the plane at the time of the crash. Further updates and reports will be updated soon.