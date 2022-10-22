What Is Balenciaga & Kanye West Controversy? Fashion Label Cuts All Ties With Rapper, Explained:- The famous rapper, entrepreneur, and fashion designer Kanye West has always been in controversy for different reasons. And once again, there has come a piece of news that Kanye West will have to break all the ties with the fashion label Balenciaga. Kanye West has been in controversy for a very long period of time, ever since he has been singing in songs. He is famously known to be controversial for his problematic remarks on race and religion. The parent company of Balenciaga, Kering shared through its social media platform that it has been confirmed by the luxury fashion house that they would have to leave West.

What Is Balenciaga & Kanye West Controversy?

As soon as the news of the fashion label Balenciaga removed the famous rapper and musician Kanye West on the social media platforms, then all netizens started to ask what he would have done. However, almost everyone is aware of the fact that Kanye West has always been in controversy on social media platforms. Now once again, Kanye West has been in controversy on social media platforms. As per the reports, Kanye West was seen to be wearing the White Lives Matter shirt for the line’s premier. The statement by the parent company of Balenciaga announced on the 17th of October, 2022, and said that they are going to delete all the looks of Kanye West from the runways from Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show which were decided to be at the Paris Fashion Week from Vogue Runway.

Who Is Kanye West?

Kanye West is a famous rapper. He is from the United States of America. He is a famous singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer in his country. Kanye West was born on the 8th of June in the year 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America. He has been one of the top artists of hip hop.

Kanye West was raised in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States of America. If we talk about the relationships of Kanye West, then he started to date Kim Kardashian in the month of April 2012. He had been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian for a long period of time. Later, on the 24th of May, 2014, Kanye West got to be married Kim Kardashian at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, in the United States of America. Kanye West is famously known to be in the news for his behavior.