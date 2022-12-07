Who Will Win CAR vs VIL La Liga 2 Match? Dream11 Prediction, Livescore & Lineups, Cartagena vs Villarreal B:- The match notification between team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL) was released just some days ago. And as soon as the notification of the match between team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL) had got to be released then all the fans and the admirers of the teams started to search for more information about the match and team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL). There are some people who also wish to know the about players of team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL) who would be having more chances of playing in the match. So once again we are back with the details of team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL) to provide you with more information on both teams. Read the article below if you wish to know more about the team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL) and the players of both teams.

CAR vs VIL Match Details

Match: Cartagena vs Villarreal B (CAR vs VIL)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Wednesday, 7th December 2022

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Cartagonova

CAR vs VIL Lineups Player

Here we have shared the names of the players who are on the list of the playing 11. So read here the names of the players who have more chances of playing in the match between team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL):

List Of The Players Of The 11 Playing Possible Of Team Cartagena

Armando Sadiku Aaron Escandell Pablo de Blasis Pedro Alcala Jairo Izquierdo Ivan Calero Luca Sangalli-Fuentes Kiko Olivas Sergio Tejera Toni Datkovic Damian Musto

List Of The Players Of The 11 Playing Possible Of Team Villareal B

Alex Fores Iker Alvarez Fernando Nino Miguel Angel Leal Alberto del Moral Dani Tasende Carlo Adriano Garcia Pablo Iniguez Sergio Lozano Hugo Perez Javi Ontiveros

CAR vs VIL Who Will Win?

We have analyzed the previous matches of the team Cartagena and team Villarreal B (CAR & VIL) and we got to know that the Cartagena team has more chances of winning in the match as per its performances. However, the winning of any of the teams may be dependent upon the players of the team and their performances.