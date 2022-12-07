Who Will Win CDZ vs MUN Club Friendlies Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Cadiz vs Manchester United:- Before some time, the notification of the match between team Cadiz and team Manchester United (CDZ & MUN) was released. And now all the fans of the team Cadiz and team Manchester United (CDZ & MUN) have started to be in search of more information about their favorite teams and the players of their teams. Now we have shared all the details of the match between team Cadiz and team Manchester United (CDZ & MUN) in the following article below that you need to know. So here you can continue reading the article further if you wish to know more about the match between team Cadiz and team Manchester United (CDZ & MUN).

CDZ vs MUN Match Details

Match: Cadiz vs Manchester United (CDZ vs MUN)

League: Club Friendlies

Date: Thursday, 8th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla (Cádiz)

CDZ vs MUN Lineups Player

Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Cadiz (CDZ)

Ruben Sobrino Jeremias Ledesma Anthony Lozano Alfonso Espino Brian Ocampo Rafael Jimenez Theo Bongonda Victor Chust Fede San Emeterio Luis- Hernandez Alex Fernandez

Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Manchester United (MUN)

Anthony Martial David De Gea Marcus Rashford Luke Shaw Casemiro Victor Lindelof Christian Eriksen Tyrell Malacia Anthony Elanga Lisandro Martinez Bruno Fernandes

CDZ vs MUN Who Will Win?

Just some time ago, we analyzed the previous matches of the team Cadiz and team Manchester United (CDZ & MUN) and we got to know that the Manchester United (MUN) team is the one which seems to be better in the form as compared with the team Cadiz (CDZ), so we can say that there is a team Manchester United (MUN) may win the match of football. However, the team Cadiz (CDZ) is not also so bad. And it might also win the match if they would give more than it would be required for them to give in the match.