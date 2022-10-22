Who Will Win TOL vs AME Mexican League? Dream11 Prediction, Match Live Score, Lineups, America vs Toluca:- People and fans of Football are waiting for the La Liga league which is going to be held on 23rd October 2022 between Toluca vs America (TOL vs AME). So, we are here with the facts of this match you like to know. Here you will reach to know the team, possible players, dream predictions, where to see, and many other things. So, if you want to see this match live at your home so you can go to Fancode as this platform is providing you with a live telecast of this show. So, let’s now find out some more details about this match.

TOL vs AME Match Details

Match: Toluca vs America (TOL vs AME)

League: Mexican League

Venue: Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega

Date: Thursday, 23rd October 2022

Time: 06:36 AM (IST) – 01:06 AM (GMT)

TOL vs AME Squad & Lineups Player

Squad Of TOL: Emmanuel Llanas, Luis Garcia, Sebastian Saucedo, Jorge Torres, Gustavo Gutierrez, Isaias Violante, Everardo Del Villar, Fernando Navarro, Brayan Angulo-I, Daniel Alvarez, Jordan Sierra, Raul Lopez, Alan Rodriguez, Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses, Camilo Sanvezzo, Carlos Gonzalez, Jorge Rodriguez Hernandez, Tiago Volpi, Haret Ortega, Carlos Guzman, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Claudio Baeza, Leonardo Fernandez.

Possible Players Of TOL: Tiago Volpi, Haret Ortega, Carlos Guzman, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Claudio Baeza, Leonardo Fernandez, Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses, Camilo Sanvezzo, Carlos Gonzalez

Squad Of AME: Sebastian Martinez, Jurgen Damm, Brian-Rodriguez, Roman Martinez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Mauricio Reyes, Oscar Jimenez, Fernando Tapia, Karel Campos, Bruno Valdez, Leonardo Palestina(GK), Miguel Vazquez, Jorge-Isidro Gomez, Juan Blanco, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martin, Jonathan Rodriguez, Salvador Reyes, Miguel Layun, Roger Martinez, Pedro Aquino, Ralph Orquin, Federico Vinas, Guillermo Ochoa, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes, Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo.

Possible Players Of AME: Guillermo Ochoa, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes, Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martin, Jonathan Rodriguez

TOL vs AME: Who Will Win?

So, seeing the result of the previous matches we can say that TOL has won four matches and one is drawn and on the other hand, AME has won four matches and lost one and both teams are strong and you will see a tough competition of these teams and this match is going to be really interesting and you will love the competition. So the high chances of winning are TOL so stay tuned with us for more updates and information.