SNTS vs CRTH Dream11 Prediction, Brazilian Serie A, Match Live Score, Lineups Player, Santos vs Corinthians – Who Will Win?:- If you are a lover of Football games and waiting for the Brazilian Serie A league so we are here with the details of the team detail This match is going to be held on 23rd October 2022 the medium of this match is Estádio Urbano Caldeira and the time will be 3:30 AM. Fancode is reaching up with a live telecast of this match which will be open on different channels. In this article, we will discuss the team members and key players and we will do a prediction regarding who can win this game let’s have a look below in the next section.

SNTS vs CRTH Match Details

Match: Santos vs Corinthians (SNTS vs CRTH)

League: Brazilian Serie A

Venue: Estádio Urbano Caldeira

Date: Sunday, 23rd October 2022

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

SNTS vs CRTH Squad & Lineups Player

Squad Of SNTS: Derick Fernando, John Victor, Tailson Pinto Goncalves, Diogenes Vinicius da Silva, Paulo Mazoti Azevedo, Vinicius Balieiro, Ivonei Rabelo, Lucas Barbosa, Renyer Damasceno, Guilherme Camacho, Angelo Gabriel, Bryan Angulo, Luiz Felipe do Nascimento, Jair Paula, Kevyson Costa, Carlos Sanchez, Luan Vieira, Gabriel Carabajal, Miguel Terceros, Ed Carlos, Bruno Oliveira, Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcos Leonardo, Rwan Seco, Yeferson Soteldo, Alex Nascimento, Madson Ferreira, Lucas Pires, Sandry Roberto Santos, Nathan Santos, Joao Paulo Silva Martins, Felipe Jonatan, Eduardo Bauermann, Maicon, Auro Jr, Lucas Braga, Vinicius Zanocelo, Jhojan Julio

Possible Players Of SNTS: .Joao Paulo Silva Martins, Felipe Jonatan, Eduardo Bauermann, Maicon, Auro Jr, Lucas Braga, Vinicius Zanocelo, Jhojan Julio, Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcos Leonardo, Rwan Seco

Squad Of CRTH: Ramiro Benetti, Bruno Melo, Robson Bambu, Guilherme Mafra, Matheus Andrade, Felipe Augusto, Mateus Vital, Giovane Santana do Nascimento, Jose Bezerra Maciel Junior Paulinho, Matheus Donelli, Xavier de-Almeida, Fabian Balbuena, Victor Cantillo, Maycon Barberan, Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Fausto Vera, Roni Moura, Leo Mana, Robert Barbosa, Wesley Ribeiro Teixeira, Breno Bidon, Junior Moraes, Fabio Santos, Raul Gustavo, Gustavo Silva, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes, Yuri Alberto, Fagner Lemos, Lucas Piton, Adson Ferreira Soares.

Possible Players Of CRTH: Cassio Ramos, Gil, Bruno Mendez, Fabio Santos, Raul Gustavo, Gustavo Silva, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes, Yuri Alberto

SNTS vs CRTH: Who Will Win?

The people who want to know the winning prediction so we are here with the assumption that SNTS has won three matches and lost two matches. On the other side, CRTH has won three matches and lost one match and one is drawn so we can say CRTH has higher chance of winning. We will share more details through our further articles so, stay tuned with us and know more about upcoming football and other matches.