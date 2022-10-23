Who Will Win COBT vs INTN Brazilian Serie A? Dream11 Prediction, Match Live Score, Lineups & More:- The Brazilian Serie A is now going to be held on 24th October 2022 between Coritiba vs Internacional (COBT vs INTN) in the field of Couto Pereira. This game league was waited by many of the lovers who are fans of this team and they want to understand which team has more chance of succeeding. So, we are here with the specialties of these teams need to know to have the climate report, team, potential lineups, goal prediction, and where to see and consider other things. So, let’s have a peek in the next section to know about this match.

COBT vs INTN Match Details

Match: Coritiba vs Internacional (COBT vs INTN)

League: Brazilian Serie A

Venue: Couto Pereira

Date: Monday, 24th October 2022

Time: 02:30 AM (IST) – 09:00 PM (GMT)

COBT vs INTN Squad & Lineups Player

Squad Of COBT: Thonny Anderson, Juan Carlos Diaz, Marcio Silva, Andrey Ramos, Marcao Oliveira(GK), Nathan Mendes, Thalisson, Jose Hugo, NeIlton Meira-Mestzk, Pablo Garcia-I, Guilherme Biro, Guillermo los-Santos, Hernan Perez, Matheus Cadorini, Matias Galarza, Willian Farias, Rafael William, Diego Porfirio, Robinho Signorini, Egidio Pereira, Matheus Alexandre, Valdemir Oliveira-Soares, Regis Augusto-Salmazzo, Bernardo Lemes, Adrian Martinez-II, Leo Gamalho, Alex Muralha(GK), Warley da Silva, Bruno Gomes, Jesus Trindade, Gabriel Boschilia, Fabricio Daniel De Souza, Alef Manga, Henrique

Possible Players Of COBT: Gabriel Vasconcelos Ferreira, Natanael Moreira Milouski, Luciano Castan, Rafael dos Santos, Jhon Chancellor, Warley da Silva, Bruno Gomes, Jesus Trindade, Gabriel Boschilia, Fabricio Daniel De Souza, Alef Manga

Squad Of INTN: Roberto Rosa, Estevao Barreto de Oliveira, Kaique Rocha Lima, Gustavo Silva Souza, Matheus Dias, Lucas Ramos, Gustavo da Silva, Igor Liziero, Taison, Anthoni Spier Souza(GK), Joao Pedro Dias, Jonathan Nascimento Moura Cruz, Emerson Fabiano Junior(GK), Thauan Lara, Braian Romero, Daniel de Sousa(GK), Weverton Guilherme, Leonardo Guilherme Oliveira Martins, Igor Gomes, Allison Patrick Oliveira de Souza, Mikael Filipe, Gabriel Mercado, Mauricio Prado, Pedro Henrique, Gabriel Girotto, David Correia da-Fonseca,

Possible Players Of INTN: Keiller da Silva, Rodrigo Moledo, Rene Martins, Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos, Fabricio Bustos, Edenilson Andrade, Alan Patrick, Carlos De Pena, 9. Johnny Cardoso, Wanderson Campos, Alexandre Zurawski

COBT vs INTN: Who Will Win?

So, seeing the result of the previous match we came to the result that INTN has won three matches and COBT has won only 2 matches seeing the result we can assume that INTN can win this match as both the teams are having similar scores so it is tough as the predictions go to both side. So the readers can share their thoughts with us in our comment section.