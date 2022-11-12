Laiken May Dead: Arkansas Real Estate Agent and One Other Killed In Lonoke County Highway Crash:- A horrific accident took place in Arkansas that killed two people after four vehicles crashed in a head-on collision. According to the sources, a name has been circulating on social media who died in this accident. According to the sources, Laiken May was a real estate agent who was among the deceased. Along with this, other people also lost their lives in the horrific crash and their names are still circulating on social media. Since the news was confirmed, their family members are paying tribute to them by sharing their pictures on Facebook.

Well, many still don’t know how this happened. As per the sources, the police responded to the crash afternoon on Thursday. When they reached to the place, they found damaged vehicles alongside some injured people. As soon as possible, they were rushed to the nearby hospital but unfortunately, the incident was too horrific that two of them couldn’t survive and lost their lives. Well, the name of the deceased and injured has not been shared yet but Laiken May’s name is circulating on social media and it has been confirmed that she was one of the two deceased. Keep reading to get more details about her.

Who Was Laiken May?

According to the social media posts, Laiken May was a real estate agent of 25. She worked for The May Team Edge Reality and lived in Beebe, Arkansas with her lovely husband and kids. During her career, she was a loving wife, a mother, and a loving friend to many. Her sudden passing shocked the entire community. To begin her education, she went to Cabot High School and was a part of the Class of 2013.

Along with this, she went to ASU Beebe after that. She made herself to this level but unfortunately, she went from this world too soon. After her accident, police rushed to the spot where they found two people were killed in the Lonoke County Highway crash. The incident took place on November 10, 2022. As per the reports, the incident took place after Laiken May lost her control on her 2020 Ford Explorer.

Another Deceased Identified

While another person has also been identified as Roland Wayne Hogan who was driving his 2001 Jeep Laredo which collided head-on with Laiken May’s 2020 Ford Explorer. He was 65 years old and a resident of Batesville, Arkansas. Our team is trying to collect more details regarding to the incident. We will share more details. Keep in touch with us to know more updates.