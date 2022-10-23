Student Neha Raju Took Her Own Life After Consuming Lethal Dug From, Ordered On Amazon:- Recently, the news of a student committing suicide after taking a drug is going viral on social media platforms and the internet. However, a student of Indian origin committed suicide in the month of April 2022, but now the news is in the trend. As per the reports, the name of the student is Neha Raju. He had ordered the drug online through Amazon. He was only at the age of 23. Some sources have revealed that Neha Raju had bought the product through a secondary seller on Amazon.

Why Did Neha Raju Commit Suicide?

In the month of April, Neha Raju committed suicide at her residence in Guildford, Surrey, in the United Kingdom. However, there has not been any kind of information about why Neha Raju really committed suicide. There are reports that the police have been trying to find out the reason behind the suicide of Neha Raju. She had bought the product “lethal drug” from the online shopping application named “Amazon”, and now Amazon is in the trend for selling the product.

The police have not provided any kind of information about the family members and friends of Neha Raju. According to the reports, Neha Raju had taken a drug named lethal, and that made her die after some time of consuming it. No matter how much we would be saying things about Neha Raju, the basic fact is that nothing is ever going to return the life of the student. We pray for peace for the soul of Neha Raju. Our entire team stands with the family members and friends of Neha Raju.

Why Is Amazon Trending On Social Media Platforms?

As we all are aware of the case of Neha Raju in which it has been reported that Neha Raju committed suicide at her house. It is really so horrible to think that a famous shopping and selling platform “Amazon” would be selling a horrible drug such as lethal. When the news of Neha Raju was put on social media platforms, and the internet, then a lot of netizens reacted to the news. Most of the netizens have said that Amazon should never sell lethal drugs. Amazon is such a big e-commerce company in the entire world, and if a big e-commerce company such as Amazon would sell life-taking drugs then it would be heinous for people like Neha Raju. Keep on following the website of Dekh News for the latest updates on such news.