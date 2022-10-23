Who Will Win BAR vs ATH La Liga Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Player, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao:- We are here with details of the match as you are waiting for the La Liga league which is going to be held on 24th October 2022 between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao (BAR vs ATH). So, we are here with the truths of this match you want to know. Here you will get to know the team, possible players, dream predictions, where to see and many other things. So, if you enjoy seeing this match live at your home so you can go to Fancode as this platform is providing you with a live telecast of this show. So, let’s now find out some more details about this match.

BAR vs ATH Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao (BAR vs ATH)

League: La Liga

Venue: Camp Nou

Date: Monday, 24th October 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

BAR vs ATH Squad & Lineups Player

Squad Of BAR: Franck Kessie, Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin, Marc Casado, Pablo Torre, Inaki Pena(GK), Arnau Tenas(GK), Sergio Busquets, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Gerard Pique, Andreas Christensen, Chadi Riad, Frenkie De Jong, Pedro Gonzalez, Pablo Gavira, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Marc-Andre ter Stegen(GK), Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Ansu Fati.

Possible Players Of BAR: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kunde, Marcos Alonso, Ansu Fati, Frenkie De Jong, Pedro Gonzalez, Pablo Gavira, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski

Squad Of ATH: Unai Vencedor, Julen Agirrezabala(GK), Oier Zarraga, Ander Iruarrizaga(GK), Jon Morcillo, Ander Capa, Aitor Paredes, Asier Villalibre, Mikel Balenziaga, Malcom Adu, Raul Garcia-Escudero, Gorka Guruzeta, Ander Herrera, Inaki Williams, Nico Williams, Yeray Alvarez, Alex Berenguer, Dani Garcia, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Lekue, Inigo Martinez, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, Unai Simon(GK), Dani Vivian

Possible Players Of ATH: Unai Simon, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue, Inigo Martinez, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga, Orhan Lancet, Ander Herrera, Inaki Williams, Nico Williams

BAR vs ATH: Who Will Win?

We are here with the result of the team as BAR has won four matches and lost one match and on the other hand, ATH has won two matches and two are drawn and one is lost. So, we can assume that BAR players are doing great and there are some best players so the higher chances of winning the team can be BAR. To know more about this match you can see this on fancode. Stay tuned with us.