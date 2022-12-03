Who Will Win ARG vs AUS Football World Cup Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Argentina vs Australia:- Recently, the news of the match between team Argentina(ARG) and team Australia(AUS) had got to be announced on the internet and social media platforms. As soon as the match between team Argentina (ARG) and team Australia (AUS) had got to be announced then everyone started to search for more information about the match between team Argentina(ARG) and team Australia(AUS) including the fans and admirers of both teams. So here once again, we are back with more details of the match between team Argentina(ARG) and team Australia(AUS) that you need to know in the following article. So if you wish to know more about the details of the match between team Argentina and team Australia, then read the following article below.

ARB vs AUS Match Details

Match: Argentina vs Australia (ARG vs AUS)

League: Football World Cup

Date: Sunday, 4th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

ARB vs AUS Lineups Player

Most of the time, we bring the names of the players who have more chances of playing in the match between any team. And it is for the rarest of chances that we would get to know the names of the players who are really going to play in the match. But this time, we are aware of the names of the players who would be playing in the match. Read the article below to know the names of the players of team Argentina(ARG) and team Australia(AUS):

Playing 11 Of The Team Argentina (ARG)

Julian Alvarez Emiliano Martinez Lionel Messi Nicolas Otamendi Enzo Fernandez Marcos Acuna Angel Di Maria Cristian Romero Rodrigo De Paul Nahuel Molina Alexis Mac Allister

Playing 11 Of The Team Australia(AUS)

Mitchell Duke Mathew Ryan Craig Goodwin Milos Degenek Aaron Mooy Aziz Behich Riley McGree Harry Souttar Jackson Irvine Kye Rowles Mathew Leckie

ARB vs AUS Match Prediction

As far as we have analyzed the previous and recent matches of team Argentina and team Australia, we have got to know that team Argentina has given a much better performance than team Australia. It may also be possible because the players of the team Argentina would be far more than the team Australia. Still, we would like to suggest that you can analyze both teams on your own.